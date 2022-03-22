Guatemala enters the final stages for the election of its attorney general

Guatemala City, 21 Mar Guatemala is in the final stages of the election of its Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecutor's Office for the period 2022-2026, a key position in the fight against corruption in the Central American country. The Nomination Commission in charge of the election received documents from several candidates on Monday where they defend themselves against objections against them by civil society, as confirmed by Efe. Currently, 15 candidates remain in the election for Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecutor's Office, including lawyer Consuelo Porras, who has held the position since 2018. The Nomination Commission will elect six candidates after analyzing all the profiles of the call and will forward them to Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to appoint the new attorney general as of May 18. The election of the Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecutor's Office is key to the fight against corruption, according to the opinion of experts on the subject. APPLICANTS WITH OBJECTIONS Porras is one of five applicants who received objections against him to avoid his appointment, specifically for allegedly plagiarizing his doctoral thesis and also because he was sanctioned last September by the United States, a country that banned him from entering its territory for “obstructing” high-impact cases. In addition to Porras, Oscar Mejia, Henri Elias, Eliseo Quiñónez and José Luis Donado, the latter the current Attorney General of the Nation, also received accusations. It will be the Nomination Commission, made up of the deans of the law schools of the country's universities as well as various officials, who decide whether to accept the accusations against the five applicants and remove them from the list. The other 10 candidates received no objection from civil society and remain candidates for the position. The main requirements for being the head of the Public Ministry in Guatemala are to be over 40 years old and a “recognized honorability”, among others, according to Guatemalan law. Porras was appointed to the post in 2018 by then Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (2016-2020), and will end her term next May after four years at the head of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The current head of the entity has been criticized in recent weeks by both local sectors and friendly countries for the persecution of several prosecutors who launched a historic anti-corruption fight in Guatemala between 2014 and 2019.