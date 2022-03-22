Gonzalo Ketelhohn is the new president of BritCham Argentina

BritCham Argentina announced that Gonzalo Ketelhohn has been appointed President of the entity , which has been in the country for more than 100 years — it was founded in 1913 as a continuation of the British Traders' Show created in 1810 — and has more than 80 members. Its role is to promote investment and trade between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

Ketelhohn has extensive experience in leading organizations and teams, developing sales channels, restructuring and team building, acquired mainly in the insurance and financial services markets, as well as in the IT, communications and entertainment industries.

Gonzalo Ketelhohn holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and National Public Accountant from Universidad Católica Argentina, and has a Management Development Program from IAE, and another in Digital Business (UDESA/Minders).

He currently serves as Sales and Marketing Director of Willis Towers Watson Argentina, where he is also a member of the Board of Directors. Until his recent appointment as President of BritCham, he had held the vice-presidency of the institution.

Ketelhohn will be joined by Patricia Bindi (HSBC), Vice President; Javier Vinokurov (BP), 2nd Vice President; Javier Magnasco (Beccar Varela), Secretary; María Celina Cartamil (SMS). Treasurer; and Javier Etcheverry Boneo (Marval, O'Farrell & Mairal) as Treasurer.

The largest British investors in Argentina are members of the Chamber, as are numerous local firms, SMEs and independent partners based in the country and abroad.

BritCham is part of the network of British Chambers of Commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean (BRITLAC), the BCC-British Chambers of Commerce, the Union of Foreign and Binational Chambers of Commerce (UCCEB) and the Business Convergence Forum (FCE). It also develops an active policy of relations with institutions in both countries such as the ICC UK-International Chamber of Commerce UK, ICC Argentina, BACC-British Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Canning House, among others.