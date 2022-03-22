Gazprom keeps gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine unchanged

Moscow, 22 Mar Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukrainian territory remain unchanged, according to the Russian gas giant on Tuesday. “Gazprom supplies Russian gas to Ukraine for transport (to Europe) on a regular basis, today, 22 March, European consumer demand stands at 108 million cubic meters,” said the company's spokesman Sergey Kuprianov, quoted by the Interfax agency. Gazprom's commitments for the transit of fuel through Ukraine involve the pumping of 40 billion cubic meters during 2022, or about 109.6 million cubic meters per day.