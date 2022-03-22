Gazprom keeps gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine unchanged

Moscow, 22 Mar Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukrainian territory remain unchanged, according to the Russian gas giant on Tuesday. “Gazprom makes Russian gas ministers to Ukraine for transport (to Europe) on a regular basis, today, March 22, European consumer demand is 108 million cubic meters,” said the company's spokesman Sergey Kuprianov, quoted by the Interfax agency. Gazprom's commitments for the transit of fuel through Ukraine involve the pumping of 40 billion cubic meters during 2022, or about 109.6 million cubic meters per day. CHIEF mos/jac