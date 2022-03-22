Gavi, voted third best young player in the world

Writing sports, 22 Mar The Andalusian footballer Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi' has been chosen as the third best young player in the world after his arrival this year with Barcelona, in a list of 50 promises, that of the 2022 NXGN awards, which this year is headed by Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham. In this way, at just 17 years old, 'Gavi' gets recognition for his appearance in the 2021-22 academic year in which he has settled in the first Barça team. Since making his debut on August 29 with the first team, the midfielder from Los Palacios (Seville) has played a total of 35 matches between LaLiga, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. His breakthrough into the Barça first team has also allowed him to make his debut with the absolute spanish national team, with which he has already played 4 official matches. Beyond 'Gavi', the prize awarded by the sports portal Goal has also distinguished young people from the Barça academy Ilias Akhomach and Alejandro Balde, who occupy 18th and 35th positions, respectively, and Real Madrid player Bruno Iglesias, who did so in 50th place, thus closing the list of young promises. Between Bellinngham's first place and third place for 'Gavi', is Bayer Leverkusen player Florian Wiltz, who completes the podium. In the women's category, Reims midfielder Melchie Dumornay leads the list, followed by Montpellier Australian Maria Fowler, second, and Sassuolo player Haley Bugeja. Also noteworthy is the presence on the roster of Betis side Andrea Medina, eighth best young player, and the Brazilian of Barcelona on loan to Levante Gio, tenth.