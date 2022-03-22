Food: Government seeks quick agreement with businessmen and threatened them with a new price freeze

The Government is keeping up its sleeve a decisive letter in the event that the urgent dialogue it will resume this Tuesday with food entrepreneurs and supermarkets does not come to fruition: a new price freeze, a measure it already applied during the beginning of the pandemic and last October. This shadow is part of a five-pronged plan with which the Executive Branch is advancing to try to contain the price jump of recent weeks.

The scheme also includes the trust that will subsidize the local price of wheat so that this input costs the same as it did before the start of the war in Ukraine, a retraction of increases in the gondola of a number of products that, for Internal Trade, are not justified by the crisis in the global food market and two latest more focused measures: a “mini Care Prices” for warehouses and neighborhood shops and reference prices in the Central Market of Buenos Aires for a group of fresh products.

The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, did not hesitate on Monday to put on the negotiating table a possible return of Maximum Prices - a measure taken at the beginning of the strict quarantine of March 2020 - which was, by far, the pricing policy that raised the most complaints among companies in the sector. Maximum Prices implied a cap of values for a group of products from the basic basket that were frozen by resolution and which was only disarmed almost a year later. Last October Comercio Internal Retested this similar compulsive scheme, also to attend to a scenario of accelerated increases in the basic basket.

The handful of businessmen who came to the headquarters of the Ministry of Productive Development this Monday morning for a first face-to-face with Kulfas and Roberto Feletti had gotten the feeling that the Government would not seek to move forward on such a measure. “They asked us to compromise and stop the ball, they are very worried about the inflation in February and also in March,” said an executive present at the meeting before the officials.

Kulfas mentioned at a press conference that “we believe that dialogue generates results”, but countered: “On more than one occasion we apply the law on supply and we will do it again if necessary.” “ We have applied a maximum price scheme, and we hope we don't have to go back to that rigid scheme. But if necessary, we will, hopefully not. We apply fines when there were shortages, for example, of oils”, warned the minister.

“There are many areas where we find significant increases, of 10, 15, 20 percent or more. In those products that have to do with wheat and flour, the announcement of the trust causes the replacement cost to stabilize and return to previous levels. Other products will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. We want to discuss sector by sector. This is a demand that we be responsible, we cannot be playing with food,” Kulfas shot.

The Government considers that this morning's meeting with the food industry and supermarkets was tense and that executives in the sector were surprised by the official statements about excessive increases. They even complained that entrepreneurs in the sector cross-blamed themselves and pointed to different stages of the chain as causing the increases. “The highlighter is the other one,” Kulfas said in an ironic tone.

Among the companies themselves, however, they look sideways because of the increases in recent weeks. “We highlighted 9% but there are others that took advantage and increased 15%”, they snorted from a mass consumption firm. In the sector they believe that the negotiations that will resume from Tuesday hand in hand with Internal Trade will also include the renewal of Care Prices, scheduled for April 7. “They are going to ask us for more products and that there is more volume of supply,” a food company anticipated.

As it transpired, the Government would have already anticipated to players in the food industry that from next month Pricos Cuidados could be updated monthly at a rate of 3%, above the 2% that operated between January and this month, when the current phase of the price control program ends.

Nor did the minister rule out the idea of the creation of a national food company, an idea that emerged a few weeks ago on the proposal of an official of the Ministry of Social Development Rafael Klejzer. However, as the Ministry of Internal Trade did at the time, it limited it to a public fund that buys in advance a group of fresh foods (potatoes, onions and tomatoes, it is estimated) and set reference prices to avoid the impact of seasonality.

From this Tuesday, the mass consumer companies based in Copal will begin to parade individually. The confrontation with Internal Trade will be to justify increases in recent weeks that do not have as an explanation the escalation of global values of food inputs. In one official office they even mentioned that there were goods that had little to do with the wheat and flour chain, such as cleaning goods, which were also highlighted in recent weeks.

According to data from Indec, in February soap in bread, for example, increased by 11.2%, while other goods in the category such as shampoo did by 8.5%, lavandina (6.1%), headdress soap (5.8%) and deodorant (5.1%).

In the Government they are working with a short deadline to end the negotiations and to be able to roll back, on the one hand, the local price of wheat and flour to February and the unjustified increases to March 8. Kulfas even anticipated that on Wednesday Feletti would announce an additional measure, which would be the new “mini Care Prices” for local shops. This is an initiative that the Executive Branch already tried last year, when the Secretary of Internal Trade was in charge of Paula Español. It was effective between June and December and both in the industry and official sources acknowledge that it could not even start.

