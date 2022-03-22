Five killed in Russian attack in Donetsk region, according to Ukrainian official

The city of Avdivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, was the target of a Russian attack on Monday night that caused at least five deaths and 19 injuries, said Lyudmila Denisova, the human rights officer of the Ukrainian parliament, on Tuesday.

“Five civilians have been killed and 19 have been injured,” the Ukrainian official said in Telegram, stating that Avdivka was “the target of artillery fire and (Russian) aerial bombardment, which completely destroyed the city.”

Avdivka, with 30,000 inhabitants in peacetime, is located on the northwestern outskirts of the city of Donetsk, an industrial center in eastern Ukraine controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists backed by Moscow.

In Lysychansk, 150 km north-east of Donetsk, two other people were killed, three were injured and eight were rescued from the rubble after another attack by the Russian army, he added.

In a later Telegram message, Denisova said that a Russian tank had fired in the Kharkiv region (northeast) at a vehicle where a family with two children was driving.

According to her, the family shouted that they were civilians and waved a white flag. The parents and the nine-year-old daughter died, while the 17-year-old son was injured, he added.

