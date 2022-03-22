Fernández admits discrepancies with CFK and asks for unity

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernández on Tuesday acknowledged his discrepancies with Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which have put the ruling coalition on the brink of fracture, and urged the unity of the ruling party to prevent the centre-right from returning to power in 2023.

“It is clear that we don't have similar looks,” Fernández said in an interview with El Destape Radio about his differences with the vice-president and former president (2007-2015), which have become more acute recently to the point that both do not speak to each other, according to the presidential spokeswoman.

Frictions between the Peronist leader and his partner in power were more evident than ever during the vote on the law that enabled the Executive to implement the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund to refinance a debt of some $45 billion taken by Argentina during the term of the former conservative president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

The vice-president, a reference for a centre-left current within Peronism that rejects the IMF and its adjustment policies, disagreed with the terms in which the pact was negotiated.

The law was passed by the Senate last week and during the vote Fernández de Kirchner, head of the upper house, was absent as a way to express his disapproval. In both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, the legislators responding to the vice-president voted against the agreement.

The president indicated that he listens to and respects those who “do not accompany” his decisions and that, despite these discrepancies, he will not be the one who will cause the disruption of the governmental alliance. But at the same time he vindicated his authority by stating that he is the president and the one who “has to make the decisions” and “you cannot have a collegiate presidency”.

“What I think is that we can't do is afford to do, for whatever cause, be it narcissism, selfishness, politics, to disunite,” Fernández added.

The president admitted that he has no problem sitting down to agree with the vice-president and her son Congressman Máximo Kirchner, leader of a current that is very critical of the government, and stressed that the unity of the ruling Frente de Todos that came to power at the end of 2019 is necessary to prevent the return of the opposition alliance he has between those referring to former President Macri.

The estrangement between Fernández and Fernández de Kirchner was exposed when a government official said days ago that the vice-president did not respond to the messages sent to her by her ruling partner in solidarity with the attack on her office on March 10 at the hands of protesters repudiating the agreement with the IMF.

During the treatment in the lower house, several protesters broke the windows of the vice-president's office with stones, causing damage to the interior. Fernández de Kirchner regretted being a victim of the attack in view of his critical stance towards the IMF and stated that it was planned, without pointing to anyone in particular.

The president also defended himself against the criticism of a group of intellectuals about “moderation” in his management, when he wondered what would have happened if he did not agree with the IMF and Argentina incurred a cessation of payments. “He wasn't a moderate, he was a revolutionary but he hurt 45 million Argentines,” Fernández said.