Explosion in FES Zaragoza laboratory left 3 people injured

Around 16:00 hours there was an explosion caused by an accumulation of gas in the laboratory of the Faculty of Higher Studies Zaragoza, which caused a fire.

Local residents said they heard a loud explosion that felt like a roar and debris fell around. As it was a bridge, there were no students in the faculty, only teachers who claimed to have been working with chemists in the laboratory area.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported that the emergency teams worked to put out the fire that broke out inside the Faculty, the injured were three men aged 39, 47 and 49 who are university workers.

The FGJCDMX reported that the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor's Office in Iztapalapa initiated an investigation folder for damage to property and injuries, following events recorded at the faculty.

