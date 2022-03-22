Euroleague and Eurocup withdraw Russian teams and cancel their results

Madrid, 22 Mar The Executive Board of Shareholders of the Euroleague Commercial Assets (ECA), the owners of the Euroleague, agreed on Tuesday to definitively withdraw the Russian Federation teams from this competition and the Eurocup, as well as to cancel all the results of the regular season matches in which they have intervened. The measure, taken in the face of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, and because the situation has not changed, leaves CSKA Moscow, UNICS KaZan and Zenit St Petersburg out of competition in the Euroleague; and Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, in the Eurocup. This last possibility had already been pointed out at the ECA Executive meeting held on 28 February. As the results of the matches played by the Russian teams were cancelled until the time when they decided to exclude their season, the Euroleague standings are as follows: . Lost Wins Day .1. Barcelona 24 19 5 .2. Real Madrid 24 18 6 .3. Olympiacos Piraeus 25 17 8 .4. AX Armani Milan 23 16 7 .5. Anadolus Efes 23 13 10 .6. Bayern Munich 22 12 10 .7. Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 11 11 .8. AS Monaco 24 11 13 .9. Red Star 24 11 13 10. BITCI Baskonia 25 10 15 11. Fenerbahce 22 9 13 12. Alba Berlin 22 9 13 13. Asvel Villeurbanne 24 7 17 14. Zalgiris Kaunas 25 7 18 15. Panathinaikos 23 6 17 CHIEF lm