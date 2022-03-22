El Tino Asprilla sent a message to those who entered to rob his farm: “They're going to have to kill me”

A few weeks ago, the renowned former footballer, Faustino Asprilla, reported that he was the victim of a robbery on his farm, located in the municipality of Tuluá, Valle del Cauca. Through his social networks, 'el Tino' reported that four robbers entered the property and took everything in their path, also assaulting those responsible for guarding the place.

“This afternoon, at my San Jerónimo farm in Tuluá (Valle del Cauca), four men came in armed, assaulted and gagged the people who help us with the care of the house, and they are already elderly people. They vacated the house and took tools, household items and the personal things of the people who help us,” said the former footballer.

Likewise, Asprilla, who is currently a panelist in sports programs, commented that he filed the respective complaint: “If you have any information, send us messages to the DM and we will communicate. A reward will be given to find the whereabouts of these people.”

More than a week after the misfortune, 'el Tino' appeared on the program 'I know everything', on Channel 1, and revealed more details of what happened. According to his account, it was the fifth time that criminals had gone into stealing that estate in his native Tuluá: “They put a gun to the head of the butler, the person who is there. They even threatened him, that if he didn't hand things over, they would go after the children.”

Following this, the historical reference of the Colombian national team confessed that he is not usually on his farm due to various commitments; but, if he is present, he declared that he will not be intimidated by the presence of the robbers: “Someday they will find me on the farm and they will surely have to kill me, because I am not going to let steal”.

In recent hours, the Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Walter Camilo Murcia, announced that special strategies are being put in place to ensure security in the region: “We have around 400 police officers from the traffic authority who have been carrying out specific controls in Tuluá, in Buga and we have an additional component of the Army that, in rural areas, has been carrying out territorial control activities and attending not only the election days, but also the proper maintenance of security at the departmental level.”

It should be recalled that, a couple of weeks ago, the sugar guilds Procaña and Asocaña, and the Farmers and Livestock Societies (SAG) of Valle and Cauca called on the Attorney General's Office, the national Government, and the governors of both departments to take concrete action against insecurity and violence.

In the past, Asprilla has reported several robberies against him. One of them took place in Bogotá, in March last year. As he announced at the time, through digital platforms, some thieves took advantage of the fact that he went to a cashier in the north of the capital to loot his vehicle, on Parque de la 93.

“I got off to a cashier and they broke my glass. They took out a bag that I had back here. [...] One minute I was late, one minute. I went into the cashier, I got out and my glass had already been broken,” he said at the time.

Further back in time, in 2019, the thieves broke into his San Jerónimo farm, stealing five cows. Among these animals, a bull was also stolen, which Asprilla called 'Lagrimon'. The National Police advanced the respective operations and were able to recover it a few hours after the former footballer reported the events.

