Duterte's party supports Marcos' son in the presidential elections

Manila, 22 Mar The PDP-Laban party, to which the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte belongs, announced on Tuesday its support for the candidacy of "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, for the presidency of the country in the upcoming elections scheduled for May 9. "Senator 'Bongbong' Marcos is the candidate whose platform is most aligned with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's program (...) he is the elected candidate, since his vision of government aligns with the PDP-Laban party's agenda," party president Alfonso Cusi said in a statement. The PDP-Laban's support for Marcos contradicts the very reason for its birth as a political organization in 1982, since it was founded by a group of opponents of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, finally overthrown in 1986 after a peaceful revolution and died in exile from Hawaii three years later. Cusi clarified in a press conference collected by the Rappler portal that the party's positioning "does not automatically translate into personal support" from the president to Marcos, whom Duterte has publicly denigrated in recent months, accusing him of being a weak leader and implying that he is addicted to cocaine. Duterte has not yet spoken out in favour of any presidential candidate, but he has shown his support for his daughter, Sara Duterte, as the country's vice presidential candidate in a separate vote from the presidential vote. Sara Duterte is in tandem with Marcos, running for the same party, which caused the initial anger of the current Philippine president, who wanted an independent candidacy for his daughter to fight to succeed him at the head of state. Marcos, one of the most experienced candidates in the political arena and whose candidacy has been undermined by complaints that consider him unfit for the position because he is convicted of tax evasion, leads the voting intention polls with the support of 55% of those consulted, according to Pulse Asia Research. His father's $10 billion fortune looted from the country's coffers, and the harsh repression during the dictatorship, does not seem to make a dent in the choices of "Bongbong" Marcos, driven by a large propaganda machine on social media. She is followed by the current vice president, Leni Robredo, the only woman candidate, with 21 per cent of the support and who tries to show herself as an icon of resistance to the outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte, and his bloody war on drugs. Robredo and "Bongbong" Marcos already saw each other in the 2016 elections, when both were candidates for vice presidency and in which Robredo won tightly.