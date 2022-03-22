Duterte Party supports son of dictator Marcos in Philippine presidential elections

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's party on Tuesday lent its support to Ferdinand Marcos Junior, a favorite in the presidential election, at a time when its main rival, former lawyer Leni Robredo, seems to gain ground.

“We support the candidacy of 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, it's a party decision,” said Alfonso Cusi, president of the PDP-Laban and leader of the party's pro-Duterte faction.

He did not want to specify whether this decision meant that Rodrigo Duterte also supported Marcos Jr, whom the current head of state described as “weak”.

Outgoing Filipino presidents usually appoint the candidate they want to succeed them. In doing so, they expect to receive in return a series of privileges and protection against possible criminal prosecution.

The spokesman for candidate Ferdinand Marcos Junior welcomed this support, not without warning about “rumors of possible fraud in (...) the upcoming elections”.

This support for the son of former country dictator Ferdinand Marcos takes place when Robredo, current vice-president, is rising in the polls.

A former lawyer serving the most disadvantaged and sworn enemy of Marcos Jr and Duterte, Robredo ranks second in the polls.

During the campaign, Marcos Jr has tried to avoid public debate about the abuses and abuses committed during the two decades of his father's dictatorship, such as torture, rape, executions and diversion of funds.

In 2013, the Philippine government acknowledged the ill-treatment committed under martial law, and awarded $190 million in damages to more than 11,000 victims out of the 75,000 who sued.

