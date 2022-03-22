Díaz-Canel urges “not to give up the goals” of tourism despite difficulties

Havana, 21 Mar The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called on Monday to “not give up the goals” of the tourism sector for this year despite the “challenging context” caused by the pandemic and US sanctions. Speaking at the annual stocktaking session of the Ministry of Tourism, Díaz-Canel emphasized the strategic importance of the tourism sector for the national economy, since it is the second item of gross domestic product (GDP) and the second largest source of foreign exchange. He advocated promoting “event tourism” which, in his opinion, “gives prestige” to the host and offers Cuba the opportunity to show “all its potentials”. He also called for creativity to face the problems and foster linkage with the non-state sector, which was incipient in the socialist country. He also recalled that the country's investment emphasis has been placed on the tourism sector in recent years and that must have its correspondence in the field of efficiency. In this regard, he acknowledged that this investment prioritization of the tourism sector has not always been understood “by a part of the population”. Díaz-Canel also called on the sector to be “more combative” on social media, in the context of “ideological combat” and “economic war”, and to respond to groups trying to “discredit” tourism in Cuba. The Cuban tourism sector, like the global one, is going through a complex moment due to the pandemic. This is compounded on the island by the effects of the economic crisis. Last year Cuba received 573,944 international travelers, 60% less than in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and Information (ONEI). Despite omicron and the war in Ukraine - which caused Russian tourism to collapse in March - the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) maintains its goal of reaching a total of 2.5 million international visitors by 2022. CHIEF jpm/rrt