Daughters of a Sandinista deputy sanctioned by the US leave diplomatic posts

Managua, 22 Mar The twin daughters of Sandinista deputy Walmaro Antonio Gutiérrez Mercado, sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, resigned their diplomatic posts in Nicaragua, the official newspaper La Gaceta reported on Tuesday. Through a ministerial agreement, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada accepted the resignation of María Michelle Gutiérrez Gaitan as counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Nicaragua to the United Nations (OAS), based in New York. Moncada also accepted the resignation of María Fernanda Gutiérrez Gaitan as a counsellor with consular functions at the Embassy of the Republic of Nicaragua to the Swiss Confederation. The twin sisters had been appointed by the Government of President Daniel Ortega to those diplomatic positions on January 22, 2020. The authorities did not explain the reasons for the resignation of the Gutiérrez Gaitan sisters, nor who will replace her. THE USA BANNED THE LEGISLATOR FROM ENTERING The resignation comes 12 days after the United States Government included nine senior Nicaraguan officials on a list banning the entry into its territory of people it considers corrupt or undemocratic, including legislator Gutiérrez Mercado. According to the US, Gutiérrez Mercado, along with the president of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, and legislator Wilfredo Navarro, were included in the US list for giving the Ortega government “the tools” to carry out its “assault on democracy.” On December 21, 2020, the US Treasury Department sanctioned the Sandinista legislator for helping the Ortega Executive “undermine democracy” in Nicaragua. The Treasury noted that Gutiérrez Mercado, who as a parliamentarian is chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Production, Economy and Budget, has publicly defended the controversial Foreign Agents Regulation Act, which states that certain individuals and entities that receive funds from abroad must register and report in detail of them to the Ministry of the Interior. As a result of that measure, all assets and interests in the legislator's assets that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, by 50% or more of those affected is also blocked. Gutiérrez Mercado has been a deputy for the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) since 1997 and is currently in its sixth consecutive five-year legislative term. In Nicaragua, demonstrations against social security reforms broke out on April 18, 2018, which turned into a protest movement against Ortega, which for several months left 355 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The political and social crisis has worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, in which Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice-president, with his main contenders in prison.