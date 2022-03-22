Cuban children compose texts well but their spelling fails, says Unesco

Havana, 22 Mar Cuban students know how to write texts following previous guidelines, but they need to improve their spelling, according to a Unesco study published this Tuesday. The writing test of the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019) reveals that third and sixth graders in Cuba know how to structure a text and equip it with the appropriate gender characteristics following a given slogan and purpose. It also points out that they show sufficiency in the textual domain, which ranges from vocabulary to the internal cohesion of writing, through the agreement of sentences. However, the report believes that there is a need for greater emphasis on spelling: “They must improve the association between sound and lyrics” and “some aspects of readability conventions need to be improved”. 90% of third graders followed the instructions and wrote a text according to guidelines and 80% correctly structured the first text (a letter), although there were more difficulties in the second (a description). The vast majority adhered to what was required of them and 60% achieved concordant and cohesive texts. 40% managed to write words where phoneme (sound) and grapheme (writing) were associated (regardless of the spelling norm). Among the Cuban sixth graders, only half of them adapted to the gender slogans (a narrative and a letter) and 70% maintained agreement. In terms of readability, only about 40% met spelling standards, while 70% scored correctly. The report evaluated “discursive domain” (communicative purpose and appropriateness to the slogan, gender and registration), “textual domain” (vocabulary, coherence, agreement and cohesion) and “readability” (spelling and punctuation). The Regional Office of Education for Latin America and the Caribbean (OREALC/UNESCO Santiago) released the results of fifteen countries with the objective of evaluating the writing performance of students in the region. The director of OREALC/UNESCO Santiago, Claudia Uribe, stressed that writing must be taught “from the earliest levels” and “continue to be practiced” in “an intentional way throughout the school journey.” Knowing how to write is a “critical” competence in the workplace, he continued, because “it helps to think, to order and transmit ideas, to interact with others indirectly and asynchronously, to communicate and shape thoughts in a lasting way”. “The development of high levels of writing proficiency is an imperative for all education systems,” he added. Minors from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay participated in the study. CHIEF jpm/rrt