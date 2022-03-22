Costa Rica, Panama and Rep. Dominican Republic proposes a migration fund to the US

San Jose, 21 Mar Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic presented Monday to senior U.S. officials a proposal for the creation of a fund aimed at preventing migration, as well as other initiatives involving infrastructure and support for small businesses. The proposal emerged during the IV summit of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), made up of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama, in which the presidents of those countries, their foreign ministers and ministers of trade and finance participated. The United States was represented through Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez; Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols; and USAID Deputy Administrator of USAID's Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Marcela Escobari. The President of Panama, Lauretino Cortizo, said at the press conference following the meeting that it was a “positive” meeting in which “the migration problem faced by our countries was discussed from the general point of view.” “There was talk of a special fund, because if we talk about development and seeing how we decrease the flow of people leaving their countries, infrastructure projects that generate jobs and give people opportunities are obviously required,” the Panamanian government commented. For his part, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, explained that it is “important and urgent” to work on migration issues, since his country, as well as Panama and the Dominican Republic, are countries receiving both permanent and transit migrants, and they invest millions of dollars in the matter. “We are offering to work with matching funds to have additional collaboration from countries such as the United States and also understanding that such a fund must address several dimensions: labor, democracy issues and climate change,” commented the Costa Rican president. Alvarado said that the presidents wanted to start positioning the idea of that fund with friendly countries and that they have instructed their government teams to work with counterparts on that issue. Dominican President Luis Abinader explained that the United States was also faced with initiatives related to prices and imports of fuels and natural gas, in the context of the current situation of high hydrocarbon prices. At Monday's summit, the presidents also proposed an initiative to support small businesses led by women and a Business Council was created among the three countries, in which businessmen from the United States will also participate. The meeting was attended by senior representatives of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Andean Development Corporation (CAF), to whom the presidents raised the need to promote “innovative” financing mechanisms for the region's economic recovery. The Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) is an effort led by Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic to strengthen democratic institutions, based on the shared values and related visions of the three countries, according to official information. The next summit of this political dialogue mechanism will take place next September in New York, within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly.