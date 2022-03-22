Correa shows up with his teammates of the Twins

FORT MYERS, Florida, USA (AP) — Carlos Correa met his new teammates on Monday, and wasted no time to make new friends.

Two days after he agreed to become the highest-paid infielder in baseball, Correa entered the Twins clubhouse and appeared before almost everyone inside.

Correa's agreement for three years and 105.3 million dollars and which will pay him 35.1 million a year and which has the option to terminate the agreement in the first and second campaigns, is still pending his physical examination and could be made official on Wednesday.

But this didn't stop the Puerto Rican from taking a tour before the team's bus left for an exhibition duel against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Florida.

“He's a player you want to have on your team. Point,” said Twins reliever Tyler Duffey, who was selected 159 spots after Correa in the 2012 Draft. “Live for the great moments and thrive in them. It was fun to see what he did with Houston.”

The enthusiasm with the Twins has been palpable since the moment Correa's decision was announced on Saturday morning. Elected twice to the All-Star Game and American League Rookie of the Year in 2015, Correa had a batting average of .279, with a base percentage of .366 and a .485 percentage of slugging, with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs in 640 plate appearances last season with Houston.

Whether because of the surprise that Correa chose the Twins, the debate about selling jersey numbers to the player with the most expensive contract on the team or realizing that the decision means that the team is looking to compete, the players have been in a good mood.

Correa's deal comes after the team made three decisive swaps last weekend. They traded third baseman Josh Donaldson, catchers Mitch Graver and Ben Rortvedt and first-round pick Chase Petty in three separate deals to acquire Dominican catcher Gary Sanchez, Colombian infielder Gio Urshela and pitcher Sonny Gray.

“You feel that there is another level of excitement in the group,” acknowledged Gray, who was traded from the Cincinnati Reds. “What it demonstrates is the commitment of the board and not being satisfied with where we are.”

Add to Correa, 27, gives the Twins another powerful bat and a strong defense through the center. Because six teams from each league will qualify for the postseason, bringing Correa gives the team more chance to reach the playoffs.