Controversial distinction to Milagro Sala at the Faculty of Journalism of La Plata

Milagro Sala, who has been detained in San Salvador de Jujuy since 2016, received last Sunday the “Rodolfo Walsh” award from the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Social Council of the National University of La Plata (UNLP), for claiming the “culture, principles and values of indigenous peoples”.

It is an award driven by Kirchnerism that Hugo Chavez, Evo Morales, Lula Da Silva, Cristina Kirchner, and even Hebe de Bonafini had already received.

To give her the controversial recognition, the UNLP Board of Directors of Journalism appreciated “the career and work” and demands for reparation and anti-discrimination policies of the founder of the neighborhood organization Tupac Amaru, whose mention was promoted by the student group “Rodolfo Walsh”.

“This prize that you give me is on behalf of everyone. I dedicate it to all the country's fellow political prisoners, who sacrificed themselves and who continue to defend the Homeland, and to all the militants. The day we celebrate that there is no more hunger in Argentina, we will stop being military there ,” said Sala, imprisoned for the so-called “Pibes Villeros” cause in which she was sentenced to 13 years in prison, when she received the award.

In addition to the prize, the Kirchnerist group presented the social leader with a t-shirt of the “Rodolfo Walsh” and a painting with the flag of the indigenous peoples and the insignia white scarf of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

The presentation was attended by Dean Andrea Varela; the president of the Cultural Institute of the province of Buenos Aires and professor at the Faculty, Florencia Saintout; the academic secretary of journalism, Ayelén Sidun, and the councillor and teacher Ana Negrete. “This award is no stranger to the political context in which we are; it also validates once again the request for freedom from our colleagues. It also implies an act of denunciation of the war in lafware that our Latin American peoples are suffering ,” said the document presented by the group of the student center of that house of studies.

In the proposal, the members of the group affirmed that they believe it is essential to recognize those who “also fought for the empowerment of women, both as workers and leaders and for policies of reparation and redistribution for unemployed workers, generation of employment in housing cooperatives and textile cooperatives”.

Milagro Sala poses with the “Rodolfo Walsh” prize awarded to him by the Faculty of Journalism of the UNLP.

In addition, among the actions highlighted by Sala were the “construction of housing, primary and secondary schools and colleges, institute of tertiary studies, health centers, comprehensive medical rehabilitation center, comprehensive community centers, childcare rooms, canteens, sports centers and swimming pools and centers cultural”. On the other hand, they emphasized that Sala, 58, from a very young age dedicated herself to “providing answers to the most affected sectors of Jujuy, initially from the union level in the 90s, when the hunger of the Jujuy people led her to build milk cups in the neighborhoods of her city and to get involved and feed, along with other leaders trade unions, the gestures of struggle and resistance that characterized the province of those years”.

In rejection of the mention given to Sala, the Buenos Aires legislator for Together for Change, Alex Campbell, presented a draft declaration to the provincial legislature to repudiate the act.

With this initiative, the opposition deputy wants to “express his utter repudiation of the Rodolfo Walsh Prize by the Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication of the National University of La Plata (UNLP), to Milagro Sala, who is serving house imprisonment more than six years ago and whose delivery was attended by a female official of the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires”. He emphasized: “Public education cannot be the patrimony of a political party and be a militant as appropriate to the ruling party.”

Alex Campbell, Buenos Aires deputy for Together for Change.

It should be recalled that the social leader is serving house imprisonment in the city of San Salvador de Jujuy a little more than six years ago, following various cases in which she is accused of illicit association as chief, fraud in the public administration and extortion, among other charges.

Last February, Sala was involved in another controversy over the birthday celebration he organized at his residence, which had dozens of guests and even a live show of a cumbia band.

