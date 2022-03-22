Colombia: Reinaldo Rueda works with the entire team ahead of the crucial match against Bolivia

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Colombia - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - February 1, 2022 Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian - HP1EI211TZV2E

The Colombia national team plays its last home match in the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. This will be before his Bolivian counterpart, next Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 in the afternoon at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla. Two days after this meeting, Reinaldo Rueda will have his first training session with the entire group of players.

The last players to arrive, on the night of Monday, March 21, were Luis Muriel, Davinson Sánchez, Matheus Uribe, Rafael Borré and William Tesillo. These players on Tuesday morning carried out recovery work and in the afternoon they will travel to the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation for group work.

Some of these calls to wear the national team's jersey are Boca Juniors winger Frank Fabra and Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, who spoke to the media and gave their impressions of the upcoming challenge for Colombia on this FIFA date.

The first to speak was Frank Fabra, who returned after a year of absence. There he revealed what were one of the keys to being in one of his best sporting moments at the age of 31:

About the possibility of not qualifying for Qatar 2022, Fabra was sincere and assured that it is a topic that is not discussed in the internal team. For now, all forces are aiming to qualify for the most important national team tournament in the world:

Then it was the turn of Luis Sinisterra, who came to the national team after scoring in the Dutch classic against Ajax and being a figure in the Conference League. The winger called for serenity ahead of Venezuela's match and first worry about next Thursday, March 24, Bolivia's rival:

On how these key matches for qualifying for Qatar 2022 are experienced within the squad, the young player commented:

Finally, Sinisterra was self-critical and assured that, although there is a lot of talent in the Colombian team, it is necessary to give more than 100% to get the six points in both matches:

READ ON: