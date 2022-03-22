China Zijin to invest 380 million dollars in lithium plant in Argentina

Buenos Aires, 21 Mar (EFE) .-The Chinese mining company Zijin, through its subsidiary Liex, will invest 380 million dollars for the construction of a lithium carbonate plant in the northern Argentine province of Catamarca, official sources reported Monday. Representatives of the Chinese company announced in a meeting with Argentina's Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, and the Governor of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, that the plant will be built at the Tres Quebradas deposit, located 170 kilometers from the town of Fiambalá (Catamarca). According to the Argentine Ministry of Productive Development in a statement, based on an investment of 380 million dollars from Liex, Zijin's subsidiary in Argentina, “this project will create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.” “The construction of the lithium carbonate plant in Tres Quebradas represents a huge opportunity for work and local development for the province of Catamarca and northwestern Argentina,” said Argentine Mining Secretary Fernanda Ávila. The Tres Quebradas mining project is located 30 kilometers from the Chilean border and is 4,200 meters above sea level. This initiative plans to produce, in a first phase, 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, with the aim of doubling it in the medium term. The site is projected to start production by the end of 2023 and will have a useful life of about 50 years. CHIEF nk/laa