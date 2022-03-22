Brent rises 3% at the opening and is approaching $120 again

Madrid, 22 Mar The price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in May continues to climb and rises by 3% at the opening on Tuesday, bringing it closer to $120 again, a level at which it has not been trading since March 8. At 7.30, Brent advances 3.11 per cent to $119.22. Yesterday, Europe's benchmark crude oil soared by 7.41% in the London futures market, conditioned, according to experts, by the war in Ukraine, with no signs of a possible close solution, and after the weekend, attacks by Yemen's Houthi group caused a temporary drop in production in a Saudi Aramco refinery. Added to this are the words of the International Energy Agency (IEA) last week that it warned that the oil market would run a supply deficit in the second quarter, according to IG analysts. Brent could add its fourth consecutive session to the upside today, after starting last week with sharp drops that put it below $100 a barrel. CHIEF bt/ltm/pi