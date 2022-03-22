Black Eagles threaten leaders from Valle del Cauca who would be supporting the Historical Pact

This Monday, March 21, a pamphlet signed by the paramilitary group of the Black Eagles was released in which a group of social leaders from the department of Valle del Cauca is threatened with death, including the epidemiologist, Rayan El Barkachi, who acts as the head of debate of the Historical Pact in this region in the southwest of Colombia.

In the document signed by the Western Bloc of the paramilitary group, linked to drug trafficking, they indicate that they have carried out a “field investigation” in the territory into the behavior of those they described as alleged political leaders, whom they said they were doing “counterintelligence in cities and towns, looking for how destabilize and achieve power”.

“We continue to live up to our word to cleanse all those so-called indigenous and social leaders who are a plague of Colombia, we have already started in Cauca and will continue in the Valley. The time has come to put an end to you left-wing politicians, guerrillas, who support the so-called Historical Pact,” says the letter of the criminal group.

They also indicated that they were beginning the “hunt” and would not rest “until they were all underground”, noting that they knew that they “camouflaged” themselves among indigenous councils, associations and foundations, while mentioning that as an ultra-right armed group they would defend with arms the Colombian workers who fight daily to remove their families ahead.

The death threats are directed at Rayan El Barkachi, Emilio Valencia, Edgar Patiño, Álex Quitumbo, Yeison Ramos, Cristhian Rivera, Julieth Cuchillo, Alberto Guasiruma and Liderman Adrada, who are mentioned in the pamphlet indicating the municipalities where some of the social leaders come from.

“They thought we were playing and now they will know how we play, we have concrete information about where they live and the hunt has begun. Our goal is to cleanse Colombia of all that leftist plague that a slavery regime wants. We don't let ourselves be broken. For a plan of ordering and cleaning right”, concluded the document.

These threats coincide with those reported by the indigenous communities of Cauca who reported intimidation against them by criminals claiming to belong to the 'Black Eagles'. In this case, the pamphlet was presented by the elected Senator for the Special Indigenous Circumcision, Aida Quilcue, who stated that these events are repetitive, since it is not the first time she has been threatened, it should be noted that in January of this year, Infobae reported threats against him.

Quilcue denounced through his Twitter account that on March 7 a group of indigenous leaders in Cauca had been threatened by the 'Black Eagles' and after that, leader Miller Correa was killed. Despite this constant pressure from the illegals, no corrective action has apparently been taken, as the siege continues. the elected congressman highlighted:

“On March 7, several leaders of Cauca were threatened by the “Black Eagles” and 8 later Thuthenas Miller Correa was killed. Today, March 16, a new pamphlet threatening leaders of the Nasa people is released. The war is so naturalized that it doesn't seem to matter.”

KEEP READING