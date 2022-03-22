Ben Simmons, from Brooklyn Nets, suffers a herniated disc and will be discharged indefinitely

Chicago (USA), 21 Mar Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, player for the Brooklyn Nets, suffers from a herniated disc that prevents him from training normally, so he will remain out for an indefinite period of time, Canadian coach Steve Nash reported Monday. “He had this problem a couple of years ago, he has suffered it during his career. And I imagine that the pain has worsened again,” said Steve Nash in the run-up to the Brooklyn Nets game against the Utah Jazz.Â Nash felt that Simmons suffered this problem several months ago and that, since the pain became more acute, his player's back has not returned to normal. “Hopefully he recovers soon,” added the coach, who has not yet been able to count on Simmons since his team joined him on February 10 in an operation that led James Harden to sign for the Philadelphia 76ers. Nash, who suffered back problems throughout his brilliant NBA career, stressed that those injuries are particular, so he cannot give advice to his player on how to cure them. “I had back problems, but these are different things. It is very difficult for me to share my experience, because my back was different. You never know how he's going to respond,” he said. “One day you feel great, and the next you realize it's a serious problem. You have to be patient and see how it evolves,” he added. In his time as a player in the Phoenix Suns, Nash used to lie on the ground to relieve the pressure on his back when he was on the bench. The Australian player's last match dates back to June 2021, when he played in the 76ers. CHIEF am/cav