Belgium fatal hit driver charged with manslaughter

Brussels, 22 Mar The Belgian authorities are investigating for murder, beatings and involuntary damage resulting in death, not murder, the driver of the car who in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday rammed a crowd in La Louviere (south) killing six people and seriously injuring ten others. The man behind the wheel of the BMW 5 series who provoked a tragedy by running over a group of about 150 people preparing to celebrate the carnival in the town of La Louviere, a 34-year-old Belgian identified as Paolo F., is still in detention, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne reported Tuesday. The maximum sentence he would face would be 5 years in prison, while if he had been charged with murder he could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. His companion in the vehicle, his cousin Nino, 32 years old, who also testified tonight before an investigating judge in the neighbouring town of Tournai, has been released on probation on charges of omission of relief. As the driver's lawyer explained to the local press, at the time of the drama he was talking to the passenger and didn't realize that the street was full of people "and then, in a few seconds, he faced the tragedy." "Inside his vehicle, the windows exploded, there were two people who entered the passenger compartment, he didn't even notice, there was a person next to him, the windshield exploded, he himself was filled with blood because his head had hit the windshield, he couldn't see anything, he heard screams, he heard knocks on his vehicle, he didn't even imagine at that moment that was at a carnival," said lawyer Frank Discepoli. According to saliva tests carried out after the fact, the driver would have been slightly above the permitted alcohol limit, but the authorities are still waiting to receive the results of the blood tests to check if he was under the influence of drugs. At the same time, the technicians check the vehicle to find out why it did not brake at the time of the impact, which, according to the lawyer, was driving about 80 or 90 kilometers an hour on a road with a maximum limit of 50. According to local media, the two occupants of the vehicle, who resided in the area, had left a woman at their home just before the incident, one kilometer from the rue de Canadiens where the hit occurred in the Strépy-Bracquegnies district of La Louviere, a Walloon municipality about 60 kilometres south of Brussels with a population of about 80,000 people.