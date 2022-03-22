Azucena Uresti responded to AMLO after accusing her of being a classist for selling tlayudas at AIFA

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described some of the news coverage that took place on the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), which took place on March 21, as classist. During her press conference on March 22, Grupo Mileno host Azucena Uresti was singled out stating that the main story was a lady selling tlayudas.

“It's not just her, it's in general, newspapers, media and millions of people who are very upset that conservatism in Mexico has always existed,” he stopped.

In response to her comment, the journalist replied on her personal account:

Where in the twit do you read the classism of which you accuse me? I reported what was happening without qualifications or judgments By the way President, I am still waiting for the evidence of everything you have accused me.

It should be noted that the start of operations of the new airport was an event where there was everything: in the place you could not only see the travelers of the first AIFA flights, dozens of people took the opportunity to sell items ranging from earrings, quartz to stuffed animals and “stamps” of President López Obrador.

In the place, the presence of a lady who settled near the airport parking lot with a small anafre to sell tlayudas, a golden green omelette smeared with beans, cactus and salsa, since the line to buy was almost 20 meters.

Information in development...



