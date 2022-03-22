Australia allocates $47 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef

Sydney, Australia, 22 Mar The Australian Government announced on Tuesday an investment of 63.6 million Australian dollars (47 million dollars or 43 million euros) to improve scientific capacity aimed at protecting the Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage Site that has been hit hard by the effects of climate change. The announcement coincides with a visit from 21 to 30 March by a UN mission to the Great Barrier, located off the coast of northeastern Australia, to assess its conservation status, as well as the Canberra Executive's long-term sustainability efforts to protect it. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today explained in a statement that the investment will serve to strengthen the scientific capabilities of the Australian Institute of Maritime Sciences (AIMS), as well as improve its infrastructure and ships essential for scientific research in the Great Barrier Reef (also call of Arrecifes). Morrison, who is seeking re-election in the next elections this year, stressed that this new amount is in addition to the more than $2,215 million (2,013 million euros) allocated to the Reefs 2050 Plan, created in 2015 to prevent UNESCO from including the Great Barrier on the list of endangered heritage. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) confirmed last Friday that the Great Barrier, which with its area of 348,000 square kilometers is the largest coral system in the world, suffers from “worrying” and “severe” massive coral bleaching. The Great Barrier Reef - which has previously undergone major whitewashing in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020 - is at risk of being declared a Heritage in Danger in June next year if the UNESCO mission visiting Australia recommends it, after being saved last year from being included in this blacklist. This reef, whose situation came to be described in late 2020 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature from “significant concern” to “critical” — the worst conservation rating — continues to be at the mercy of climate change. Home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 varieties of mollusks, the Great Barrier began to deteriorate in the 1990s due to the double impact of warming sea water and the increase in its acidity due to the increased presence of CO2 in the atmosphere. wat/enj /ga