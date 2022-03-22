Athletic works in Lezama with eight absences

Bilbao, 22 Mar The Athletic Club squad completed the second weekly session in Lezama on Tuesday with eight casualties in their usual group, five due to physical problems and commitments to their respective teams in the cases of Unai Simon (absolute), Unai Vencedor (under-21) and Nico Serrano (under-19). Given this number of absences, the coach of the Bilbao team, Marcelino García Toral, has used several players from the subsidiary to complete a session in which Iñigo Martínez, Dani García, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Julen Agirrezabala carried out individualized work. The international centre-back, who has missed the last two games due to muscular overload, has gone outside to run, where goalkeeper Agirrezabala has also worked on the sidelines, in the final phase of recovery from a minor injury to his left shoulder. Dani García, for his part, continues with his specific plan to alleviate the pubalgia that has affected him for several weeks, while Sancet and Nico Williams have not been able to work with their teammates either because of the physical problems that have caused them to fall out of the call for the U-21 team. At the expense of the evolution of these players, the only confirmed loss for the match that will face Athletic against Elche on April 3 in San Mamés (14.00 hours) is that of the sanctioned Yeray Álvarez, who saw the fifth yellow card of the season last Friday against Getafe. The rojiblanca squad will complete another three training sessions - Wednesday and Thursday at 11.00 am and Friday at 10.00 am - before enjoying a break on the weekend. CHIEF 101062 ibn/cc/ea