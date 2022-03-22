Argentina attends the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo to find more grandchildren

Buenos Aires, 22 Mar The Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo association, dedicated to the search for illegally appropriate children during the last Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), re-launched its campaign “Argentina seeks you” with government support, according to official sources on Tuesday. Together with the Secretariat of Human Rights and the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication, the Grandmothers focus on spreading the search for the nearly 300 grandchildren and granddaughters throughout the country who are still missing. “As part of the State's commitment to this search, a federal campaign will be carried out and the collaboration of ministries, government agencies, municipalities and civil society organizations will be added to this project,” according to a statement issued by the Human Rights Secretariat. The plan also aims to promote the right to identity in general terms and not only to the appropriation of children during the time of state terrorism. “To this end, it is also proposed to raise awareness based on territorial actions, training and the strengthening of the areas of the State necessary to carry out the plan,” they explained in the document. The campaign is aimed at women and men born between 1975 and 1983, who doubt their identity, and the population who can provide important data for the search. The association chaired by Estela de Carlotto estimates that nearly 500 babies were stolen by the military government from their mothers, mostly opponents of the regime and who gave birth in clandestine detention and torture centers. Some time later, the parents were disappeared forever, killed or thrown alive, drugged, into the sea. Human rights organizations report that State terrorism caused nearly 30,000 people to disappear in Argentina. After four decades, Grandmothers managed to recover the identity of 130 grandchildren and promoted trials against those responsible for state terror and the appropriators of their grandchildren.