Apple ranking: the 10 most listened songs in Uruguay

The musical offer has never been as extensive as it is today, so it is easy for more than one person to feel outdated, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, keeping abreast of the most popular ones of the moment has become simpler.

Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can check the news and topics that are conquering the Uruguayan public.

From reggaeton, pop, ballads and regional music, these are the most popular hits in Uruguay this Tuesday, March 22:

1. MAMIII

The most recent single by Becky G. and KAROL G is already seen as a new classic. MAMIII enters today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to on this streaming platform.

2. Tiago PZK: Barp Music Sessions, Vol. 48

3. This Just Started

With a positive difference of 7, This Just Started by Duki and Emilia continues to make its way up the charts. Today it ranks third. Will he continue to rise or will this be the end of his climb?

4. Mars

5. Desperate

6. 8Hertz in Do Moviementos

Binaural Sounds hit is in sixth place, in clear decline in preferences. In the previous count, I was in 3rd place.

7. 8Hertz in Do Radioactivity

8. CANDY

With a favorable difference of 122, ROSALIA's CANDY ranks 8th on the list of songs preferred by listeners today.

9. SAOKO

SAOKO does not stop playing in streaming, after rising 116 places in the favorites lists and placing in ninth position.

10. Looking Beyond

Apple's role in the streaming era

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

READ MORE:

More news

More about streaming

More about Apple