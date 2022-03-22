Apple ranking: the 10 most listened songs in Mexico

Since the first records of human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it is a universal language, it is able to be understood and felt by anyone regardless of their language or culture.

Music has the ability to connect individuals to their emotions, whether it makes them feel happiness, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its broad styles or genres.

In this context, platforms such as Apple have managed to take advantage of this and through its wide catalog of songs and artists it has positioned itself in the taste of users, who also have the possibility of listening to their favorite music through applications and even without needing access to the internet.

However, given the great variety that Apple has, it could be easy to get lost in an industry that is rapidly updated, so here is a list of the singles that this Tuesday, March 22, are the most played by the Mexican public.

1. Off the market

2.

Envelop, played by Anitta, continues in second place on the list.

3. Chale

This is the song by Eden Muñoz that ranks third. After several weeks at the top of the counts, its popularity is now declining.

4. Sorry BB:/

5. Yonaguni

6. SAOKO

Harvesting success is synonymous with ROSALIA. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called SAOKO, debuted in sixth place on that occasion. Who else could boast of having so many top quality reproductions?

7. Desperate

8. We Are No Longer Nor Will

We Be No Longer We Are Nor Will Christian Nodal lose strength. Today he reaps insufficient support to continue his journey to number one on the podium. He is already placed in eighth place, which indicates that he is on the way out.

9. MAMIII

10. Too Many Women

Too Many Women premieres today in this ranking. The success of C. Tangana is giving much to talk about. Catchy, perfect and with a lot of potential... What more can you ask from a song?

Apple in the streaming war

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

READ MORE:

More news

More about streaming

More about Apple