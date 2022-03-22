Apple ranking in Chile: top 10 of the most listened songs of Tuesday, March 22

The musical offer has never been as extensive as it is today, so it is easy for more than one person to feel outdated, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, keeping abreast of the most popular ones of the moment has become simpler.

Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can check the news and topics that are conquering the Chilean public.

From reggaetón, pop, ballads and regional music, these are the most popular hits in Chile this Tuesday, March 22:

1. ULTRA SOLO

ULTRA SOLO, played by Polimá Westcoast and Pailita, is still at the top of the list.

2. One Night in Medellin

3.

4. Pantysito

Pantysito from Alejo, Feid and ROBI is sold like hotcakes. It goes from 7 yesterday to 4 today. It thus becomes a winning melody that cannot be missing in the current ranking.

5. MAMIII

6. Desperate

The single by Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone loses strength. Today he reaps insufficient support to continue his journey to number one on the podium. He is already placed in sixth place, which indicates that he is going out.

7. Stick

Reaping success is synonymous with Standly. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called Pégate, debuted in seventh place on that occasion. Who else could boast of having so many top quality reproductions?

8. Anti Frog

9. The Malvekes (feat. Stars Music Chile)

10. Put (feat. Pailita, Young Cister, Jairo Vera, Harry Nach, Forest, Julianno Sosa & Franco The Gorilla) Remix

Ponle (feat. Pailita, Young Cister, Jairo Vera, Harry Nach, Forest, Julianno Sosa & Franco The Gorilla) Remix of Balbi El Chamako, El Bai and Marcianeke is in relegation: it reaches tenth place. This contrasts with yesterday's count, in which it was ranked number 9.

Apple in streaming

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

