Anthony Lopes, Portugal's new casualty for World Cup repechage

The injured goalkeeper Anthony Lopes (Lyon) will miss the play-off matches of the 2022 World Cup of the Portugal national team, adding himself to the team's casualty list before hosting Turkey on Thursday in Porto, announced the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Lopes was “considered unfit” and later replaced by Wolverhampton goalkeeper Jose Sa, FPF said, without further details, in a statement.

This is the third last-minute casualty at Seleçao, after veteran defender Pepe (positive for covid-19) and Ruben Neves, injured this weekend with Wolverhampton.

“We should not give too much importance to those who are not (...) We have confidence in all those who have been summoned to replace them,” Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Pepe attended Monday's meeting near Lisbon, but was left in isolation for an unspecified time. Lille's central defender Tiago Djalo was called as reinforcement, when he initially planned to join the U-21 squad.

Vitinha, who is shining this course with Porto, was called up on Monday after Ruben Neves left.

In addition to these last-minute setbacks, there are other casualties that Fernando Santos had to face when drawing up his list, such as those of Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton) or Renato Sanches (Lille).

If Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates from Portugal beat Turkey in the semifinal of their repechage, they would face, again in Porto, Italy or North Macedonia in the final, with a ticket at stake for Qar-2022.

Since the Eurocopa-2000, Portugal has attended all the major international events. The last one to be missed was the France-1998 World Cup.

