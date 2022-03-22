Alfredo Adame suffered a motorcycle accident and has a serious burn

Alfredo Adame continues to make the headlines of shows, as is his custom, but this time for a reason that alarmed his followers, and that is that the controversial actor suffered a glaring accident that left him a delicate injury.

The news was released by the same television host to journalist Angelica Palacios, on her YouTube channel, where she narrated how the events happened, of which she did not specify when they arose.

The aspiring politician said he was leaving the gym when, on board his motorcycle heading to Cuernavaca, he was suddenly caught in the middle of a water pipe and another vehicle, so when he made the effort to get up, he got a burn.

“I was wearing shorts because I left the gym and then it turns out that I suddenly fell between the water pipe and the car. I stayed between a water pipe and a car, but the pipe was very close to the line that divides the two lanes, when it started it managed to push me with the motorcycle bags until it threw me and the motorcycle fell under the pipe”.

The 63-year-old story highlighted that if he hadn't screamed, the situation would probably have been more delicate, but he regretted that he burned his leg with the motorcycle exhaust.

“Fortunately I yelled at him and he stopped. But as far as I tried to turn off the motorcycle, I glued my leg to the exhaust and I brought it burned, you see nothing more than what size,” said Alfredo Adame.

The ex-husband of Mary Paz Banquells showed his burn to the camera of the internet program and commented that he is already under treatment so that within a few days he can recover.

“Right now I'm taking all these antibiotics, ointments so that it doesn't get infected and they're already treating it. I already went to the hospital and hopefully in about four or five days the scab will be done,” said the actor who did not mention the exact date when the road accident happened.

*Information in development