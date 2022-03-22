50 Cuban migrants who were transported by boat are intercepted in Guatemala

Guatemalan security forces intercepted 50 Cuban and two undocumented migrants in a Caribbean lake (northeast) who were transported on two boats with the intention of reaching Mexican territory and then going to the United States, the government reported on Tuesday.

The migrants, including six minors, entered Guatemala by land over the border with Honduras and then boarded the boats, Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Migration Institute, told journalists.

Mena noted that it is “unusual” for migrants to use water transport to travel in this Caribbean area, as most of the constant flow of migration continues its journey by road when crossing into Guatemala.

“The security forces implemented the established protocols and transferred people to the Corinto border post, where they were expelled from Guatemalan territory (to Honduras) for failing to comply with the established requirements,” he said.

In order to enter the country, Guatemala requires Cuban citizens an entry visa, valid passport and negative proof of covid-19 or proof of having received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

For its part, the Police said in a statement that they arrested three people, one of them a teenager, “allegedly responsible for transferring” migrants. Detainees are accused of the crime of smuggling in persons, Mena added.

In addition to being a country of origin for migrants seeking to enter the United States without documents, Guatemala is also a corridor for thousands of citizens of other nationalities trying to reach the United States.

