4.3 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in Cd Hidalgo, Chiapas

An earthquake occurred in Cd Hidalgo at 1:53 local time (7:53 UTC) today, with a magnitude of 4.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers.



According to preliminary information from the National Symological Service (SSN), the epicenter of the telluric movement was located 159 km southwest of the city, in the state of Chiapas.

The extent of the impact in terms of material damage and human casualties is still unknown, due to the novelty of the telluric movement in the state of Chiapas.



In the face of significant seismic activity, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) recommends not falling into rumors or false news and only reporting to official sources, such as the Civil Protection authorities, both local and state, as well as federal.



After a tremor, check your home for possible damage, use your cell phone only in emergency, do not light matches or candles until you make sure there is no gas leak and remember that aftershocks of the earthquake may occur, so it is important to be alert.



You can also take the following steps before an earthquake: prepare a civil protection plan, participate in evacuation drills, find safety zones at home, school or workplace, and prepare an emergency backpack.



During an earthquake, stay calm and place yourself in a safety zone, stay away from objects that may fall; if you are in a vehicle, park and stay away from buildings, trees and poles; and if you are located on the coast, stay away from the beach and take refuge in high areas.

(Illustration: Jovani Perez/Infobae)

Earthquakes in Mexico

Mexico is located in an area of high geological activity , which exposes it to the constant risk of earthquakes. Proof of this were the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which caused great damage, however, they have not been the largest in the history of the country, despite being one of the most present in the memory of both nationals and foreigners.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the history of what Mexico today had its epicenter in Oaxaca. On March 28, 1787, the earth shook with the force of 8.6. Not only did the land vibrate, but also the sea showed its fury with a tsunami that went up to 6 kilometers beyond the coastline.

According to the data of the Centre for Instrumentation and Seismic Recording (Cires), carried out in 2009 on the earthquake cited, there is the possibility of a repetition of events above this magnitude. It is estimated that they may occur in the years to come. Its epicenter is calculated on the coasts of Mexico and Central America, since these are located in the so-called Guerrero Breach. This area is characterized by the accumulation of a large amount of geological energy.

Earthquakes like this day bring to the memory of Mexicans the worst memories of the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, when all of Mexico City and other states were paralyzed by the shocking consequences that each one left.

On September 19, 1985, an earthquake of magnitude 8.2 occurred, with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero. It was 07:19 local time (13:19 UTC). At that time, it was thought that there would be no more earthquakes of such dimensions, but a related event occurred exactly 32 years later.

In 2017, it happened at 13:14 local time (18:30 UTC), with epicenter in an area between the states of Puebla and Morelos. Then, the death toll reached 369.

CONTINUE READING:

EARTHQUAKES

MORE NEWS