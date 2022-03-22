110-108: The Mavericks sweat to win the Timberwolves at home

Writing sports, 21 Mar The Mavericks suffered to beat the Timberwolves 110-108 at home in a match in which the two starting centers, Dwight Powell and Karl-Anthony Towns, were the top scorers of their teams and the Dallas star Luca Doncic had a low-key night with only 15 points. Powell at the Mavs and Towns at the Wolves each scored 22 points and 8 rebounds. Towns gave out 3 assists, one more assist than Powell. In the Mavericks, all five starters (Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock) along with Spencer Dinwiddie, who started the game off the bench, scored more than 10 points. Doncic made a double double with his 15 points and 10 assists, plus 6 rebounds, while Dinwiddie scored 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. At the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists while D'Angelo Russell had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Wolves arrived at the American Airlines Center in Dallas at their best of the season. The Minnesota team is, along with the Boston Celtics, the fittest team in the NBA since the All-Star match, played on February 20, with 11 wins and 3 losses, including Monday night's match against the Mavs. In their previous four games, the Wolves defeated Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. WOLVES ON THE RISE Their good performance in recent weeks has allowed the Minnesota team to place seventh in the Western Conference, one step away from sixth place that guarantees direct passage to the play-offs. For their part, the Mavs, the fifth best team in the NBA since the All-Star with 9 wins and 4 losses, are placed fifth in the Western Conference and have the Utah Jazz-fourth in the table. In the first quarter, the leadership on the scoreboard changed seven times, without either team being able to find the rhythm either in defense or in attack. Doncic, who scored 37 points in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets, had trouble finding space and shooting. The Slovenian finished the first 12 minutes without a single point, after shooting a three-pointer, a field shot and two free throws. It was precisely Powell who saved Dallas with his 9 points in the first quarter while Russell, with 2 three-pointers of 3 attempts and 10 points in total, was the most effective of the Wolves in the period that ended with the visitors ahead, 23-29. THE MAVS RECOVER In the second quarter, with Doncic on the bench, the Mavs began to slowly iron out the Wolves' lead with better defense over Russell and Towns. When Doncic returned to the court with 6 minutes to go, the Mavs were already ahead on the scoreboard, 40-36, thanks to the success of Dinwiddie and Powell. At halftime, the Mavericks were 6 points ahead, 60-54, and Doncic had unstuck his wrist with 7 points, including a three-pointer. In the early stages of the third quarter, the Dallas team reached their maximum advantage, 16 points, 70-54, but the Wolves once again tightened in defense and made better use of Towns' corpulence inside and Edwards' athletics. By the end of the third quarter, the visitors had cut the Dallas' lead to 5 points, 86-81, and threatened to cause the third consecutive defeat to the Mavericks. In the fourth quarter, the Wolves kept up the pressure and the Mavs, without Doncic's usual effectiveness, saw their victory jeopardized. With 4.36 minutes left, the Wolves tied the match 99-99 with a three-pointer from Patrick Beverly, and a few seconds later they were already up 100-101. After placing the score at 100-103, the reaction of the Dallas team arrived. Doncic took the baton but this time it was Finney-Smith and Bullock who executed while at the Wolves, Beverly did his best to spoil the party for Dallas, including purposely throwing a free kick against the rim to try to get some extra points. But in the end, neither Beverly nor the rest of the Wolves could and the Mavs won 110-108 on their house.