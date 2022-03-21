Yes or yes: they propose that SSA and state governments guarantee drugs for children with cancer

Gabriela Sodi, a federal deputy for the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), presented a reform initiative that aims to guarantee the cancer drugs needed for children. This is due to the scarcity of such medical supplies in different public hospitals.

Thus, San Lázaro published on Saturday, March 19, a statement specifying the proposal of the flag bearer of the Aztec sun, this because it proposed to modify articles 2 and 27 of the General Law for the Timely Detection of Cancer in Children and Adolescents (LGDOCIA).

This reform proposes, in the first instance, that if any minor is detected with this disease and the Accredited Medical Unit (UMA) that corresponds to be treated does not have the drugs necessary for their treatment, they will be transferred to the nearest UMA that does have them.

They hope to improve the quality of life of children suffering from this disease (Photo: Fernando Carranza/Cuartoscuro)

In addition, in a second instance, if no medical unit close to the minor has the drugs required to provide the treatment, the state government and/or the federal Ministry of Health (SSA) will be obliged to ensure that medical supplies reach the patient.

Sodi Miranda said that adverse conditions for access to medicines to treat cancer (neglect of sick children and adolescents, shortage of oncological drugs and the authorities' disregard for parents who ask for such supplies) constitute a framework that contravenes the Constitution, since it prevents the ensure the health of affected minors.

The initiative was turned to its corresponding committee to be ruled (Photo: Courtesy)

According to the National Center for Child and Adolescent Health (Censia), in Mexico cancer is the second leading cause of death in minors and the first cause of death in minors disease in children aged five to 14 years, since this disease takes the lives of more than 2,000 children and adolescents a year.

The mortality rate for minors is 5.3 per 100,000, while in adolescents it is 8.5 due to abandonment of treatment or failure to find the effective supply of medicines necessary. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) recorded that the most common types of cancer in this demographic are leukemias, tumors of the central nervous system and lymphomas.

In addition, the Mexican Association for Aid to Children with Cancer ( AMANC) reported that, in 2020, they registered 5,696 cases of childhood cancer detected in the country and the states of Campeche, Chiapas and Tabasco are the ones with the highest mortality among children aged zero to nine years. While the National Center for Child and Adolescent Health detected that this disease, in those states it provides the highest death rate among young people aged 10 to 19. He also reported that there are 4,504 reports of lack of oncological drugs from February 2019 to April 2021.

it was in this context that the PRD legislator held that a “precise and forceful” response by the federal administration headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is essential, this by specifying the dates and ways in which medicines will be supplied and that it allows to ensure that this problem does not arise again.

