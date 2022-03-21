With goals from Hollingshead and Vela, LAFC beat Vancouver in the MLS

With goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Mexico's Carlos Vela, the LAFC team beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Sunday in a match from matchday four of MLS football.

Hollingshead scored a double (27 and 70) while the Aztec seconded him with a shrapnel shot in the 38th minute. For the Canadian eleven, Tristan Blackmon scored in the 12th minute.

Vancouver came out early when Blackmon hit the Angelina fence a left-footed shot from very close from the centre of the box.

However, the LAFC tied in the 27th minute for a header from the centre of the small area of Hollingshead after a corner kick from Vela.

The Californian eleven went to the front in the same first half when Vela, in the 38th minute, got a left-hand machine shot at point-blank range from the right side of the center of the Canadian goal, which goalkeeper Thomas Hassal failed to stop.

At 70, Holilngshead himself sealed the score by shooting with a right from outside the box after a corner kick.

In Austin, Texas, home Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC tied 1-1 and in New York, hosts Red Bulls and Columbus Crew also tied 1-1.

— Results of the fourth day of the MLS:

- Saturday:

FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami 3-1

NY City FC - Philadelphia Union 0-2

Toronto FC - DC United 2-1

LA Galaxy - Orlando City 0-1

Atlanta United - CF Montreal 3-3

Chicago Fire - Sporting Kansas City 3-1

Charlotte FC - New England Revolution 3-1

Minnesota United - San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas - Portland Timbers 4-1

Houston Dynamo - Colorado Rapids 1-1

Real Salt Lake - Nasvhille SC 2-1

New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew 1-1

Austin FC - Seattle Sounders 1-1

Los Angeles FC - Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

meh/atm