March 21, 2022
Breaking News

With goals from Hollingshead and Vela, LAFC beat Vancouver in the MLS

Newsroom Infobae

March 21, 2022

With goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Mexico's Carlos Vela, the LAFC team beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Sunday in a match from matchday four of MLS football.

Hollingshead scored a double (27 and 70) while the Aztec seconded him with a shrapnel shot in the 38th minute. For the Canadian eleven, Tristan Blackmon scored in the 12th minute.

Vancouver came out early when Blackmon hit the Angelina fence a left-footed shot from very close from the centre of the box.

However, the LAFC tied in the 27th minute for a header from the centre of the small area of Hollingshead after a corner kick from Vela.

The Californian eleven went to the front in the same first half when Vela, in the 38th minute, got a left-hand machine shot at point-blank range from the right side of the center of the Canadian goal, which goalkeeper Thomas Hassal failed to stop.

At 70, Holilngshead himself sealed the score by shooting with a right from outside the box after a corner kick.

In Austin, Texas, home Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC tied 1-1 and in New York, hosts Red Bulls and Columbus Crew also tied 1-1.

— Results of the fourth day of the MLS:

- Saturday:

FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami 3-1

NY City FC - Philadelphia Union 0-2

Toronto FC - DC United 2-1

LA Galaxy - Orlando City 0-1

Atlanta United - CF Montreal 3-3

Chicago Fire - Sporting Kansas City 3-1

Charlotte FC - New England Revolution 3-1

Minnesota United - San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas - Portland Timbers 4-1

Houston Dynamo - Colorado Rapids 1-1

Real Salt Lake - Nasvhille SC 2-1

New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew 1-1

Austin FC - Seattle Sounders 1-1

Los Angeles FC - Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

