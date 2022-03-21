With China in its sights, Japan breaks with its past and gives strong support to Ukraine

Japan broke a years-long precedent with its harsh response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the conflict could modify Tokyo's defense strategy in the face of China's regional ambitions, analysts say.

When Russia occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, the Japanese response was lukewarm. But this time it has been in tune with its Western allies with the sanctions and harsh rhetoric against Moscow, even sending non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

The crisis is already impacting debates over military expenditures and capacity in a country whose constitution limits the role of its armed forces to defense.

“Japan has already been accused of paying to get out, in a way, by giving money without getting directly involved in crises,” said Valerie Niquet, expert in Asia at the Foundation for Strategic Research in France.

On this occasion, Tokyo “is putting a lot of emphasis on what they are doing (...) to show that they are not sitting around waiting to see what happens.”

The speed with which Tokyo has adopted measures such as individual sanctions has been “completely remarkable,” said Tobias Harris of the Center for American Progress.

“This is more than I expected us to see from a Japanese government,” he added.

It partly reflects the extraordinary nature of the conflict, but there are other factors at play, including the departure of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who sought a rapprochement with Moscow.

Abe, who resigned in 2020, hoped that with a better relationship he could resolve the dispute over Russian-held islands, which Moscow calls the Kuriles and Japan calls the Northern Territories.

Without Abe involved, the Japanese government felt freer to act against Moscow, although it has not come out of joint energy agreements with Russia for fear of shortages.

- China in the spotlight -

Even more worrying is China with its growing regional ambitions, including its desire to “reunify Taiwan” and its claims to several disputed islands.

Tokyo previously feared that aggressive action against Russia would lead Moscow to approach Beijing, commented James D.J. Brown, associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo.

“But now, that changed completely,” he told AFP.

Now the vision is that “Japan has to be tough on Russia because otherwise it sets a precedent, and perhaps it encourages China to think it can do the same,” he said.

In the medium term, Japan must completely change the vision of Russia in its national security strategy, which it will present this year.

“Russia will definitely be branded as a threat,” Niquet said.

“In the previous report, in 2013, Russia was perhaps not seen as an opportunity, but certainly not as a threat. That's going to change completely,” he said.

- Nuclear discussion -

The Ukrainian crisis could also strengthen the hand of those who demand greater military spending.

In last year's campaign, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a long-term goal to increase the military budget to more than 2% of GDP, compared to the traditional 1%.

The debate over attacking capabilities, such as being able to carry out drone strikes against an enemy, has been controversial given the limits of the archipelago's pacifist Constitution since 1947.

But “the images we see of Ukraine are going to help people who want Japan to have a stronger national defense,” Harris said.

Even more controversial is that the ruling party seeks to debate nuclear deterrence, following suggestions from legislators to consider sharing nuclear technologies.

Japan is currently dependent on US nuclear protection, and its long-standing policy prohibits it from producing, possessing or harboring such weapons.

But the mere fact of discussing the issue in the country, which suffered from the bomb attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reflects the extent of the effects of the Ukrainian crisis.

“I don't think we have fully seen the impact this war will have on Japanese internal discussions,” Harris said.

sah/caf/leg/mas/es