With a goal from Sebastián Villa, Boca won against River in the Superclassic

Buenos Aires, 20 Mar Boca Juniors won this evening by 0-1 against River Plate with a lone goal by Colombian Sebastian Villa in a new edition of the Argentine Football Superclassic, a match valid for the seventh round of the Professional League Cup. In an intense match played before more than 70,000 spectators at the Monumental stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, Boca Juniors achieved a cathartic victory with an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Agustín Rossi. With the victory Boca reached the lead in Zone B with 14 units together with Estudiantes de La Plata, while River added his second setback in the contest to place third in Zone A with 13 points two from the leader Racing Club. The match had a first half with wide domination of the local that had in Julián Álvarez his unbalanced player who had two clear options to open the score but who found goalkeeper Rossi as a great banner to keep the score at zero. Boca found himself tied up and unable to bet on Villa's speed and the offensive reference of Darío Benedetto, who returned to play after three days without activity due to injury. The pair of central scorers of the visit made up of Marcos Rojo and the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano, plus his compatriot Luis Advíncula, suffered throughout the first stage River's offensive vocation with Esequiel Barco as manager of the offensive actions of a local that was impatient about not being able to open the score. In the complement, Sebastián Battaglia had to rotate the bench of substitutes with the entry of Nicolás Figal and Luis Vazquez by Advíncula and Benedetto, and found a combination to bring danger to the goal defended by Franco Armani. In the 52nd minute, an inaccuracy between Leandro González Pírez and Armani led to a steal of Villa's ball that, with a precise dribble, managed to take out the presence of the rival goalkeeper and define with an empty goal. River bet on seeking the tie but again the figure of Agustín Rossi emerged to prevent the fall of his fence three times and the consequent draw on the score, the clearest ones were a free kick by Juan Fernando Quintero and a headshot from the incoming Palavecino that the goalkeeper from Boca pulled over the crossbar. The end determined the celebration of Boca that won two consecutive victories as a visitor (the previous one against Estudiantes in La Plata) and the sadness of a River that accumulated its second defeat in the tournament. The interzonal date also marked Racing's 1-2 away win against Independiente, the triumph of Newell's Old Boys away by 0-1 against Rosario Central, and Banfield and Tigre's victories against Lanús (0-1) and Plantense (4-0), respectively in the South and North classics of the Conurbano Bonaerense. Meanwhile, the remaining crosses of rival classics ended in a draw: the Santa Fe de Colón and Union without goals, as did the Buenos Aires between San Lorenzo and Huracán, while the platense between Gimnasia and Estudiantes ended 1-1. CHIEF fca/cav (photo) (video)