With 165 new positives, Ecuador accumulates 854,015 cases of covid-19

Quito, 21 Mar Ecuador added 165 new positives for covid-19 on Sunday, accumulating 854,015 confirmed cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago, according to the Ministry of Public Health on Monday. The record of deaths is maintained at 35,410, which are divided between the 25,215 confirmed by covid-19, and the 10,195 probable by the disease. The Andean province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, has the highest number of infections, 314,261 positives, 133 more than Saturday's record, followed by the coastal Guayas, whose head is Guayaquil, with 133,838 (4 additional). The provinces of Manabi (54,739), El Oro (49,064), Azuay (41,150), Loja (33,188), Imbabura (29,098), Tungurahua (26,574), Cotopaxi (17,838), Los Ríos (17,222) and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (16,709) occur due to incidence of cases. Regarding the situation in the municipalities, the report states that Quito is the Ecuadorian city most affected by covid-19, with 290,384 cases during the pandemic (124 additional), followed by Guayaquil with 99,380 (3 additional). Last Friday, the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) gave the green light for full capacity in “economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, sporting and mass public events” in the country. Only public land transport units such as buses should continue to operate without carrying standing passengers, so their maximum capacity at the moment depends on the number of seats available. The decision to lift all capacity limits came two days after the Ministry of Public Health reported the first five cases in the country of BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that has not yet been proven to be more lethal. The only restrictions that remain for the control of the pandemic in public spaces are the obligation to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, the periodic disinfection of hands and the requirement to present the vaccination certificate to enter establishments or mass gatherings. The vaccination card will continue to be required for all persons over 12 years of age, except to enter centers of essential activities such as health, education, work and public services. QUITO, WITH RESTRICTIONS Despite the decision of COE Nacional, the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, maintains 90% capacity inside restaurants, in public shows and in bars with outdoor attention. In addition, there is a capacity of 80% inside bars, discos, karaoke, in tolerance centers and the like, in gyms and training centers with contact activities, in spas, swimming pools and spa centers, as well as in sports courts and leagues. The Municipality clarified that inside sports establishments, masks must be worn at all times. Users who play a specific sport in the relevant spaces (courts and physical spaces) may stop wearing a mask as long as all players present, prior to the start of the game, the proof of the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19 with at least 14 days of the last dose or PCR exam valid negative up to 72 hours prior. Any event held in an establishment destined for religious or worship activities must comply with 90%, says the City Council. CHIEF sm/fgg/lll