WHO launches programme to improve mental health services in Europe

Athens, 21 Mar Suicide is the “leading cause of death” of adolescents aged 10 to 19 in low- and middle-income countries in Europe and the second in wealthy nations, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, reported Monday in Athens. “The pandemic has affected everyone in society, but the most vulnerable, including children and young people, have suffered the most,” Kluge said on the occasion of the launch of a new World Health Organization (WHO) programme to support and promote the quality of mental health care for children and adolescents in all 53 countries of the European region of this organization. He also noted that “it is a moral imperative” to ensure that all adolescents and children in the European region have access to quality services for their mental health, since these services “save lives, just like childhood vaccination and pediatric care.” The new WHO program “will support millions of children and adolescents in the region,” he stressed. The mental health of children and adolescents in the WHO European region has come under great pressure in recent years, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now by the millions of children affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The presentation of this new program took place on the occasion of the official opening of the WHO Centre of Excellence for Quality of Care and Patient Safety in Athens, an event attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis, who today had his first public appearance after a week of quarantine for having contracted the coronavirus, and several members of his government. The center opened its doors in April 2021, but today's event marked the official opening of its facilities.