What will happen to the yellow shirt after Boca's victory against River: the condition Riquelme had put before the Superclassic

It premiered last week, against Estudiantes in La Plata, when many questioned the continuity of Sebastián Battaglia at the head of a team that had come from losing to Huracán in La Bombonera. And as the result was positive, the rumor began to take hold that the alternative yellow shirt could be used in the Superclassic against River at Monumental. Once the AFA and Professional League approved Boca's order, the props prepared the games.

“I love the shirt. It's very nice. It says Yellow House on the back. I had to live there. It's a football game. Real Madrid and Barcelona are going to play with alternatives as well,” Battaglia declared before the visit to Antonio Vespucio Liberti. Finally the eleven xeneize jumped on the lawn of Núñez and... won again as a visitor. Apparently, the jacket that matches blue shorts and yellow socks is here to stay.

But what does Juan Román Riquelme think about this? The second vice president is aware of everything that concerns professional football. For instance, it was the Football Council that led the work on the field of La Bombonera to prevent it from being flooded again by the rains. And on this subject, the idol also shared his opinion. As it transpired, Roman gave way to the use of the yellow shirt, as long as it is implemented as a visitor . At Alberto J. Armando, Boca would wear only blue and yellow (unless due to a compulsory regulatory matter it has to vary).

Boca took great pleasure and won at the Monumental with a yellow shirt (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

There are commercial issues that the marketing department is responsible for fine-tuning. The company that wears Xeneize in all disciplines requires a minimum number of matches played with each shirt to diversify sales, but for Riquelme and company there are issues that are not negotiated. In fact, it was Roman himself who shouted at the time when the club launched an alternative pink design when he was still a professional player. That model, by the way, was never used by the idol.

The topic was talked about cabals around the use of the yellow shirt. Journalist Sebastián Vignolo denied that Riquelme had ordered him to wear at Monumental out of superstition with an example: Conmebol authorities forced Boca to change the color of the players' pants in the 2007 Libertadores final and some managers refused, until Roman appeared and said “don't argue over pants, buy some yellow ones that tomorrow we're going to win you the same.” Boca used the yellows, the 10th showed one of the best levels of his career and the team won the sixth Cup in its history against Gremio de Porto Alegre.

However, not so long ago on social networks a kind of lucky charm of Riquelme was discovered. More precisely in the Copa Argentina final against Talleres de Córdoba, in what was Boca's last consecration, that the vice boquense presented himself with the same black shirt that he had worn the day the team beat Gimnasia La Plata in La Bombonera with a goal by Carlos Tevez and snatched the title of Super League champion from River. Believe or burst.

