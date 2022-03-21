Wanderers lets his chance slip away and Deportivo Maldonado continues

Montevideo, 20 Mar Montevideo Wanderers missed this Sunday the opportunity to climb to the top of the Uruguayan Apertura Tournament after equalizing two goals against Nacional in a match that ended with five players expelled. This result allowed Deportivo Maldonado to retain the top position despite the fact that on Saturday they tied 1-1 with Peñarol playing as a visitor. In the last match of this day, Nacional started winning thanks to a goal by Colombian Alex Castro and was able to increase his lead by at least five clear plays. However, with little to go until the end, Wanderers came back with scores from Argentina's Hernán Rivero in the 77 minutes and Diego Hernández at 89. With that result, those led by Daniel Carreño climbed to first place in the standings. However, after a strong argument on the field that cost three players the red, the Nacional matched the game with a goal by Franco Fagúndez when the clock struck 98 minutes. After that move, two other players saw the red card stock. With the final 2-2, Wanderers scored one point and remained second with 12 points, one less than Deportivo Maldonado. In other results of the sixth date, Plaza Colonia equaled 1-1 with Albion, Liverpool defeated Rentistas 1-0 and the Phoenix lost 3-1 to the River Plate. This Monday, the day will continue with the Boston River-Defensor Sporting and Montevideo City Torque-Danubio matches, while on Tuesday Cerro Largo and Cerrito will face each other.