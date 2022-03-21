Wall Street slightly higher; oil rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock prices rose slightly on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, driven by energy companies that benefited from rising oil prices.

The S&P 500 index rose by 0.3%, after last week having its best week since 2020. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones indices showed slight increases.

The insurance company Alleghany soared by 25% after agreeing to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway firm.

Boeing fell 5.7% after one of its planes crashed in China with 132 people on board.

Media mediation agency Nielsen sank by 11% after rejecting a takeover offer.