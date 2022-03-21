Wall Street opens mixed and the Dow drops 0.10% after its best week since 2020

New York, 21 Mar Wall Street opened this Monday on mixed terrain and the Dow Jones of Industriales, its main indicator, was down 0.10% weighted mainly by Boeing and with the market looking for direction after registering its best week since 2020. A quarter of an hour after the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 36.14 points, to 34,718.79, while the selective S&P 500 rose by 0.21% or 9.18 integers, to 4,472.30. For its part, the Nasdaq index, which brings together the most important technological ones, yielded in the early stages by 0.04% or 4.91 units, up to 13,888.93. The New York parquet started the hesitant day after registering its best marks in the three major indices in almost two years after the US Federal Reserve announced an expected rise in interest rates. Investors are today watching the evolution of the war in Ukraine, Western countries' sanctions against Russia, US President Joe Biden's agenda in Europe and the coronavirus crisis in the Old Continent. According to analyst Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report, markets consider that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued “with no noticeable progress towards a ceasefire over the weekend, and hope for a short-term peace is fading.” By sector, profits predominated and were led by energy (2.98%), public utilities (0.86%) and health (0.64%), while the most affected were communications (-0.28 per cent) and financial (-0.21%). Among the thirty values of the Dow Jones was Boeing's 6% drop in reaction to the crash of one of its 737-800 models in southern China with 132 people on board, about which the company said it was gathering information. Walgreens (2.43 per cent), Chevron (1.62 per cent), Verizon (1.53 per cent) and MSD (1.52 per cent), among others, were notably higher. In other markets, Texas oil rose to $109.82 per barrel, gold fell to $1,927.50 per ounce, 10-year Treasury yield was 2.23% and the dollar was gaining ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1032. CHIEF nqs/dmt