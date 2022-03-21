US Stocks Fall, as Powell Shakes Treasury Bonds Market

(Bloomberg) Jerome Powell's renewed message of a restrictive trend shook up the financial markets, causing Treasury yields to soar higher, as the Federal Reserve seems ready to dramatically raise interest rates to contain inflation.

Some of the main movements in the markets:

Shares

The S&P 500 showed little change at 4:07pm New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.6%

The MSCI World index fell by 0.2%

Foreign Exchange

The Bloomberg Index Dollar Spot rose 0.2%

Euro fell 0.3% to US $1.1014

Pound sterling weakened by 0.1% to US$1.3161

Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 119.49 per dollar

Bonds

10-year Treasury yield advanced 15 basis points to 2.30%

Germany's 10-year yield rose 10 basis points at 0.47%

The 10-year yield of British instruments rallied 14 basis points to 1.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.3% to US$112.34 per barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,940.50 an ounce

