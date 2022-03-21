US Senate debates the nomination of the first black female justice to the Supreme

Washington, 21 Mar The US Senate judiciary committee began debating Monday the nomination of the first black woman to aspire to one of the Supreme Court's lifetime positions, renowned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The hearing began with great anticipation, with dozens of photographers taking pictures of Jackson, as several Democratic senators approached to shake hands and wish him luck. Jackson was nominated by US President Joe Biden, who promised during the 2020 election campaign that if he made it to the White House he would appoint an African-American woman to the Supreme Court, because none have been part of that court in its 232-year history. “Welcome, Judge Jackson,” the president of the judiciary committee, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, said at the beginning of the hearing, who recalled that this is a “historic occasion.” “No Supreme Court judge has ever been an African-American woman. You, Judge Jackson, could be the first. It's not easy to be the first. Often one has to be the best and, in some way, the bravest. Many are not ready to face that pressure, that ordeal in everyone's sight,” Durbin acknowledged. “But,” he added, “your presence here, your willingness to go through this process with courage, inspires thousands of Americans who are reflected in you.” The first to speak on Monday will be the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans. Jackson will then be officially presented to the committee by two personalities from the judicial world: former District of Columbia Court of Appeals judge Thomas B. Griffith and University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Lisa Fairfax, who also went to college and lived with Jackson. Later, the magistrate will read a testimony she has already prepared before the senators of the judiciary committee. Hearings to examine Jackson's candidacy for the Supreme Court will continue throughout the rest of the week. Republicans are expected to attack Jackson for defending four prisoners at the Guantánamo Naval Base (Cuba) and also for helping to reduce prison sentences for federal drug offenses, which disproportionately affect African Americans and Latinos. Republican Senator Josh Hawley spread false theories on Twitter about Jackson's alleged favorable treatment of those accused of pedophilia or sexual offences, something that the White House has called “toxic misinformation” and which has been denied by legal experts. Hawley is one of the Republicans on the judiciary committee, along with Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, who is considering running for the 2024 presidential election, so they could use the hearings to make political gains. The Democrats, who have a majority in the Senate, want Jackson to receive the approval of that house by April 8. Biden posted a message on Twitter Monday stating that Jackson has “one of the brightest legal minds” in the country, so he considered that he deserves to reach the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will replace Stephen Breyer, one of the three progressive judges of the Supreme Court, where conservatives have a majority. CHIEF bpm/llb/dmt (photo)