US condemns Russia's designation of Facebook and Instagram as “extremists”

Washington, 21 Mar The United States on Monday condemned the decision of the Russian Justice to ban the activities of technology giant Meta, parent of Facebook and Instagram, in the country, considering it an extremist organization for allowing calls for violence against Russians. “We condemn the decision of a Moscow court to designate Meta, including Facebook and Instagram, as 'extremists'. This attack on the right to information must stop,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. The Russian Justice's decision met the Prosecutor's demand to ban Facebook and Instagram activities in the country for their “extremist activities” by allowing calls for violence against Russians. The bug does not apply to Meta's WhatsApp messaging service because it does not contain functions for the public dissemination of information. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Meta announced that it would allow its users in Ukraine, Russia and Poland to break its rules of use and broadcast messages that would normally be banned as “death to the Russian invader”. Meta prohibits “credible” death threats against Russian civilians, but allows calls for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. Prior to this ruling, the Kremlin had already blocked Instagram and restricted Facebook on Russian territory.